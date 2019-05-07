Morgan Stanley (MS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.24.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.57 per share, for a total transaction of $332,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 193,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,185,243.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

