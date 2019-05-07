Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Civeo Corp (CVEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,750 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Civeo by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Civeo by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 38,392 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $104,042.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 580,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,691.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 234,874 shares of company stock valued at $533,461 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 4.06. Civeo Corp has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.90 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civeo Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

