Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 31,138 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,138 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 4.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $85,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,895,000 after acquiring an additional 283,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,367,665,000 after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,365 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,582,000 after buying an additional 223,215 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at $56,903,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,054.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $238.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 31,138 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/montag-caldwell-llc-sells-31138-shares-of-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.