Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 233.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 202,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 564,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,781,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,083,000 after purchasing an additional 852,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $293,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,341 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,988. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

