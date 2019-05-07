Monetha (MTH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $379,200.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Monetha token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Kucoin and Binance. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $379,200.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,544,023 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

