Moin (MOIN) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. Moin has a market capitalization of $155,682.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Moin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,327,175 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

