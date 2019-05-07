Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NYSE:VICI opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 87.48, a current ratio of 87.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.11 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 62.92% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.42%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

