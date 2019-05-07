Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CWM LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $890,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,511.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.16.

DPZ stock opened at $282.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.28 and a 1 year high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/mitsubishi-ufj-kokusai-asset-management-co-ltd-boosts-holdings-in-dominos-pizza-inc-dpz.html.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.