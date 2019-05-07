Mitchell Group Inc. Sells 72,290 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG)

Mitchell Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,010 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 72,290 shares during the period. Transocean comprises about 1.8% of Mitchell Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mitchell Group Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Transocean by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,627,227 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $66,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,498 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $153,189.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RIG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 4,849,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,117,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

