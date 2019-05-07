Millennium Management LLC Sells 32,671 Shares of X Financial (XYF)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,671 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in X Financial were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in X Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYF opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. X Financial has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $782.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. X Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

