Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $387,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,147,000 after purchasing an additional 816,247 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DexCom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 205,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 152,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $107,191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DexCom by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 767,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.37 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. DexCom’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $419,329.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $893,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $13,467,422 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

