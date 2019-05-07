Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,600 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 2.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $54,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.24.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $99.36 and a 1 year high of $132.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 5,637.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $38,147,611.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,519,878.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,310 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

