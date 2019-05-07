Merlin Entertainments (MERL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MERL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merlin Entertainments to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.93) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 398.90 ($5.21).

Get Merlin Entertainments alerts:

LON:MERL opened at GBX 369.20 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. Merlin Entertainments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 304.50 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415.70 ($5.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Merlin Entertainments’s previous dividend of $2.50. Merlin Entertainments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Merlin Entertainments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlin Entertainments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.