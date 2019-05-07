Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 140,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 10,370,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after buying an additional 7,240,320 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,925,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 4,521,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $20,720,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 1,337,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,193,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 852,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

