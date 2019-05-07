Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 29,834 Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 86,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

NYSE HON opened at $172.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $174.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

