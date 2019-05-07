Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of DIA opened at $264.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $216.97 and a 12-month high of $269.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

