Mercantile Ports & Logistics (MPL) Shares Down 9.1%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Ltd (LON:MPL)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 254,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 231,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports and Logistics Limited, formerly SKIL Ports & Logistics Limited, is a holding company. The Company develops, owns and operates port and logistics facilities. It is engaged in developing a port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. It intends to develop and operate shallow draft ports or deep draft ports at other locations along the Indian coastline.

