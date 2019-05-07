Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.