Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 68,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 568,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,847,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHK. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

WARNING: “Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/menta-capital-llc-takes-position-in-chesapeake-energy-co-chk.html.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.