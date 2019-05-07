Menta Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 601.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 69,063.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 13,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $429,470.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $119,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $674,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HFWA opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Financial Corp has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $37.40.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

