Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Melinta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.72) per share for the quarter.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.92). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 163.01%. The business had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. On average, analysts expect Melinta Therapeutics to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

MLNT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 3.74% of Melinta Therapeutics worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/melinta-therapeutics-mlnt-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.