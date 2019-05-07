Meet Group (MEET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) will release its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Meet Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Meet Group has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect Meet Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meet Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEET. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meet Group from $6.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

In other Meet Group news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 686,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,706,727.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,115,157 shares of company stock worth $5,940,978 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/meet-group-meet-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.