Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post sales of $32.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.03 million and the highest is $33.58 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $29.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $129.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.69 million to $135.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFIN. ValuEngine cut Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Medallion Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.71. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Seacliff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 207,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. 15.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

