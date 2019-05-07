Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $56.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $282,338.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $101,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,537.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,570 shares of company stock worth $506,670. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

WARNING: “Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh-takes-position-in-fluor-co-new-flr.html.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.