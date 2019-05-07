Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases Shares of 6,839 Campbell Soup (CPB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.67.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

