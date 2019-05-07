Mcclain Value Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods accounts for 6.7% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 45.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 31,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,896,000 after buying an additional 71,124 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

NYSE:THS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. 3,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,340. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on THS shares. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

