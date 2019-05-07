Mastercard Inc (MA) Receives $243.05 Average PT from Analysts

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.67.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.46 on Thursday, reaching $244.18. 83,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $254.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $257.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,124 shares in the company, valued at $949,386.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,530 shares of company stock valued at $93,705,711 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after purchasing an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,720,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,493,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,132,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

