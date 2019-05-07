Masonite International Corp (DOOR) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.46 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Masonite International stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $55,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

