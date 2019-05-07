Masimo (MASI) PT Raised to $158.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI stock opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. Masimo has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $141.05.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.67 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,722 shares of company stock worth $4,582,310. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,147,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,556,000 after buying an additional 109,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,889,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,622,000 after acquiring an additional 587,587 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 779,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,694,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,986,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.