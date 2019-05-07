Manulife Financial (MFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.21% from the company’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,919,000 after buying an additional 336,398 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 79,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

