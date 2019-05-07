MagicCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $97,564.00 (MAGE)

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. One MagicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. MagicCoin has a total market cap of $97,564.00 and $0.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MagicCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

MagicCoin Coin Profile

MAGE is a coin. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,304,886 coins and its circulating supply is 7,554,886 coins. The official website for MagicCoin is magiccoin.io . MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio

Buying and Selling MagicCoin

MagicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

