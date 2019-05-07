Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Sells 591 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of BATS:IAGG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 68,267 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

