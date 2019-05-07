Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Invests $4.07 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Stock

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,810,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,086,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,623,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26,440.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,003,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,593,000 after purchasing an additional 999,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,761,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 846,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.02. 60,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,207. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $107.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2115 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/mackey-komara-dankovich-llc-invests-4-07-million-in-ishares-7-10-year-treasury-bond-etf-ief-stock.html.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.