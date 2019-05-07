LYFT (LYFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the ridesharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Cross Research initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $69.01 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.80 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.19.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $60.57 on Friday. LYFT has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $88.60.

In other LYFT news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko bought 1,650 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $8,319,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

