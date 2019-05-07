Lumentum (LITE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $405-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.99 million.Lumentum also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

LITE stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Lumentum had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.47.

In other news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $482,388.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $147,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,617 shares of company stock worth $768,579. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

