Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Loop Industries an industry rank of 156 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Loop Industries in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ LOOP traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 72,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,374. The stock has a market cap of $243.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.89. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

