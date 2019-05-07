Loop Capital Raises Burlington Stores (BURL) Price Target to $200.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price upped by Loop Capital to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.67.

BURL stock opened at $172.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.16. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $134.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $908,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,506. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 147.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

