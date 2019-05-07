LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.94 Million

Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report sales of $69.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.10 million. LivePerson posted sales of $61.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $287.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.92 million to $289.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $341.16 million, with estimates ranging from $334.77 million to $345.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 10.02%.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of LivePerson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of LivePerson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.26 and a beta of 1.15. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,424 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $41,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,373 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $68,389.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,563 shares of company stock valued at $717,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in LivePerson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LivePerson by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

