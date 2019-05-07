LiteBitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 68.1% higher against the US dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteBitcoin has a market capitalization of $5,146.00 and $0.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006880 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

