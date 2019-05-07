Linde PLC (LIN) Position Lifted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 94.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 296,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Linde by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 145,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $10,144,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $558,416.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,926 shares of company stock worth $12,140,692. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.10 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.18.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

