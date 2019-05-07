Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 70,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 137,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/liberty-global-plc-lbtyk-holdings-trimmed-by-creative-planning.html.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.