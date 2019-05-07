Lendingtree (TREE) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Compass Point restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.40.

Lendingtree stock opened at $398.72 on Friday. Lendingtree has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $400.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.56. Lendingtree had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $307,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,327 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

