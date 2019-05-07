La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1,983.58% and a negative return on equity of 223.23%.

Shares of LJPC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,198. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on LJPC. ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

