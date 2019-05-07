La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1,983.58% and a negative return on equity of 223.23%.
Shares of LJPC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,198. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.41.
Several research firms have issued reports on LJPC. ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
