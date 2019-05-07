Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We continue to view the anticipated second quarter clinical update of the GEM trial as a significant near-term catalyst for shares. As we have noted previously (see our note, We See Durable Wound Closure and 30%-40% COL7A1 Expression as after reviewing the published literature, we believe that achieving roughly 30%-40% of wild-type (normal) levels of collagen VII could be sufficient to restore skin integrity and prevent skin blistering. We also believe that the presence of anchoring fibrils should be viewed qualitatively only due to its lack of direct correlation with clinical results.”,” William Blair’s analyst commented.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $453.10 million, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.59. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $36.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 34.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.