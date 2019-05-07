Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Inphi Co. (IPHI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Inphi were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,112,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,737. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.47, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.54. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.97 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

