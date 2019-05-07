Korn Ferry (KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $495.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $495.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $495.08 million and the highest is $495.42 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $475.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $474.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 37.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Korn Ferry by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Korn Ferry by 127.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 307,443 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It operates through the following segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, Futurestep, and Corporate. The Executive Search segment helps clients attract and hire leaders who fit in with their organization, and make it stand out.

