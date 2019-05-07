Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNSL. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 18.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 175,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,463 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.