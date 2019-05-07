Kilroy Realty (KRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Kilroy Realty updated its FY19 guidance to $3.64-3.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,984. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

In related news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $1,451,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,080,829.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Justin William Smart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $383,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,167,381.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,799 shares of company stock worth $4,766,078 over the last three months. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,721,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,385,000 after acquiring an additional 522,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,203,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,599 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,927,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,105,000 after purchasing an additional 293,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,416,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,290,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,738 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

