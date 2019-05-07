Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $89,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 17,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $635,721.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,197 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kforce by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Kforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 70,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kforce has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

