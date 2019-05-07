Kemper (KMPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $89.90 on Friday. Kemper has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Kemper had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

